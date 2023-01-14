Picks, predictions for Saint Mary’s vs. San Francisco on Saturday, January 14

The Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, January 14. Tip-off is set for 11:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Saint Mary’s vs. San Francisco odds

Spread: Saint Mary’s -7.5

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -315, USF +260

The Gaels have won their last six games, most recently beating Loyola Marymount 76-62. A win over San Diego State is the shining jewel on Saint Mary’s crown thus far this season. Aidan Mahaney leads the team with 14.8 points per night. The Gaels rank fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

The Dons fell to Portland in their latest matchup after giving Gonzaga a massive scare earlier this month. They’ve lost six of their last eight after a strong start to the season. Led by Tyrell Roberts and Khalil Shabazz on the scoreboard, SFU looks to get back on its feet as conference play continues.

The Pick: Saint Mary’s -7.5

The Gaels’ defense has been impenetrable this season, and the six-game momentum that they have should outweigh the Dons’ home court advantage. While the transitive property doesn’t work in sports, the Portland team that recently beat USF lost to Saint Mary’s 85-43 last week. Gaels to cover.