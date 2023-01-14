Picks, predictions for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 14

The Pittsburgh Panthers will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an ACC matchup on Saturday, January 14 from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m., and the game will air on ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech odds

Spread: Pitt -5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Pitt -205, Georgia Tech +175

Pitt (11-6, 4-2 ACC) needs to find a win after a 75-74 home loss to ACC-leading Clemson last Saturday, followed by a 77-69 defeat at the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday. Jeff Capel’s team remains without starting forward John Hugley, who is still away from the team due to personal reasons. Junior Blake Hinson from Florida basketball factory Sunrise Christian Academy leads the Panthers in both points (16.4) and rebounds (6.7)

Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5 ACC) has dropped four of five on the trot, with their last two failures coming on the road at Florida State and Notre Dame. It killed the momentum from a huge upset win over the Miami Hurricanes on January 4, but Josh Pastner’s inherent positivity can’t fix a team with an eFG of just 48.4%, and shoots three-pointers in the bottom half of the country despite not starting anyone over 6’7.

The Pick: Over 141.5

This is a case of good-on-good, and bad-on-bad. Both teams average about 68 possessions a game, but Pitt’s quality offense gets a rather pedestrian Tech, while the Jackets have struggled to score all season, but will be at home against another team that struggles to get stops both at home and on the road.