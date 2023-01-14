Picks, predictions for Bradley vs. Drake on Saturday, January 14

The Bradley Braves and the Drake Bulldogs face off on Saturday, January 14. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Bradley vs. Drake odds

Spread: Drake -3

Over/Under: 128,5

Moneyline: Drake -140, Bradley +120

The Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) recently beat Valparaiso and Evansville. Rienk Mast and Malevy Leons lead the team in both points and rebounds. The Drake Bulldogs (13-5, 4-3 MVC) recently won over UIC and Murray State, the latter of whom beat Bradley earlier this month. The Bulldogs also have wins over Wyoming and Mississippi State this season.

The Pick: Drake -3

The Bulldogs get home-court advantage in this matchup, and their higher-paced offense and offensive rebounding should allow them to easily outmatch the Braves, who have lost three of their last five road games. Get Drake to cover.