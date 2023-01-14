 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Picks, predictions for Bradley vs. Drake on Saturday, January 14

The Braves and the Bulldogs face off in a Missouri Valley matchup on Saturday.

By grace.mcdermott
NCAA Basketball: Drake at Mississippi State Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Bradley Braves and the Drake Bulldogs face off on Saturday, January 14. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Bradley vs. Drake odds

Spread: Drake -3
Over/Under: 128,5
Moneyline: Drake -140, Bradley +120

The Braves (12-6, 5-2 MVC) recently beat Valparaiso and Evansville. Rienk Mast and Malevy Leons lead the team in both points and rebounds. The Drake Bulldogs (13-5, 4-3 MVC) recently won over UIC and Murray State, the latter of whom beat Bradley earlier this month. The Bulldogs also have wins over Wyoming and Mississippi State this season.

The Pick: Drake -3

The Bulldogs get home-court advantage in this matchup, and their higher-paced offense and offensive rebounding should allow them to easily outmatch the Braves, who have lost three of their last five road games. Get Drake to cover.

More From DraftKings Nation