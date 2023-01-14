Picks, predictions for New Mexico vs. San Diego State on Saturday, January 14

The New Mexico Lobos and the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs face off on Saturday, January 14. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

New Mexico vs. San Diego State odds

Spread: SDSU -8

Over/Under: 147

Moneyline: SDSU -345, New Mexico +285

The Aztecs (13-3, 4-0 MWC) sit atop the conference rankings after handing Nevada their first conference loss earlier this week, holding the Wolf Pack to 39% shooting while making 50% from the field themselves. Their defense comes in at 29th in the KenPom rankings, allowing 65.4 points per game to opposing teams.

New Mexico (15-2, 2-2 MWC) got out of their two-game losing skid with a win over Oral Roberts in their latest game. Their high-scoring offense puts up 82.6 points per game, ranking in the top 15 scoring offenses. They’re led by Jamal Mashburn with 17.6 points per game, and Jaelen House and Morris Udeze add 16 of their own each night.

The Pick: New Mexico +8

Though New Mexico struggled to get off the ground in conference play with losses against Fresno State and UNLV, this is a talented team coming off a big win. They didn’t end up with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NCAA by accident — this Lobos team can put up numbers, and they should be able to cover the spread, even against the Aztecs’ vaunted defense.