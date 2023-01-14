Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. Texas on Saturday, January 14

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders face off on Saturday, January 14. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -8.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Texas -390, Texas Tech +320

The Longhorns (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) had a massive comeback in their latest matchup against TCU, draining the tank to cover an 18-point deficit and win. Their scoring offense ranks in the top 20, averaging over 82 points per night, and they rank in the top 25 in the country in shooting percentage, making 48.6% of their field goals. Led by Marcus Carr, this TCU comeback proved that Texas is here to stay in the post-Chris Beard era.

The Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) have lost four straight, most recently falling to Iowa State on the road. They have yet to grab a conference win, despite solid stats — they shoot 48.5% from the field and 34.6% from the perimeter, hold opponents to 65 points per game, and can’t figure out how to win in the Big 12.

The Pick: Texas -8.5

Until the Iowa State game happened, I would have picked the Raiders to cover. They’ve kept most of their conference losses close, even against ranked teams. But as they come into this road matchup after getting crushed by the Cyclones, I don’t think that they’ll be able to finish within eight points. Texas should be able to cover this spread.