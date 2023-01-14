Picks, predictions for Boise State vs. Wyoming on Saturday, January 14

The Boise State Broncos take on the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, January 14. Tip-off is set for 11:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Boise State vs. Wyoming odds

Spread: Boise State -4.5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: Boise State -195, Wyoming +165

The Broncos (13-4, 3-1 MWC) have been on a roll lately, winning their last three and absolutely suffocating opposing offenses. Boise State has allowed opponents to score just 60.1 points per game, placing them in the top 20 of scoring defenses in the country. Their offense is on the way up — they shot 56.4% from the field in their latest game against UNLV.

Wyoming (5-11, 0-4 MWC) has now lost six straight, most recently falling to Utah State in their latest game in this devastating skid. Three of the six losses have been decided by five points or fewer, but they’ve also been on the wrong end of blowouts. They have yet to get a conference win.

The Pick: Boise State -4.5

With Wyoming’s existing struggles compounded by Boise State’s stifling defense, the Broncos should be able to cover this spread fairly easily.