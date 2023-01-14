Picks, predictions for Colorado vs. No. 7 UCLA on Saturday, January 14

The UCLA Bruins will host the Colorado Buffaloes in Pac-12 basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tipoff from Los Angeles, CA is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Colorado vs. UCLA odds

Spread: UCLA -12.5

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: UCLA -790, Colorado +530

UCLA (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12) is currently riding a 12 game winning streak, helping them reach No. 7 in the latest AP poll. The Bruins are an extremely balanced squad, ranking 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency — according to KenPom.com. UCLA most recently took care of business with a 68-49 victory over Utah on Thursday. Guard Tyger Campbell led the way with 17 points and seven assists.

Colorado (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) has been up-and-down so far this campaign. The Buffaloes pulled off an early-season upset over Tennessee (ranked No. 5 currently), but that was sandwiched between losses to Grambling State and UMass. In its most recent game, Colorado lost at USC by a score of 61-68 on Thursday. Guard KJ Simpson led the Buffaloes with 17 points in the losing effort.

The Pick: UCLA -12.5

The Bruins are too strong and consistent for a topsy-turvy team like Colorado to contend with. The Buffaloes are only 1-4 against the spread as a true road team this season, and this doesn’t look like a spot for them to turn it around. UCLA is flying high after a convincing 19 point home win over Utah on Thursday while Colorado is searching for answers after losing two of its last four Pac-12 games.