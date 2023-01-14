Who are the officials for Seahawks-49ers in Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in the first Wild Card Round game of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The two teams kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alex Kemp will be the lead referee for Sunday’s with Brad Rogers available as the alternate referee. Kemp has been an NFL official since 2014, getting promoted to referee in 2018. This will be the sixth playoff game on Kemp’s resume, all five of which have bene in the Wild Card Round. A year ago, he was the referee for the 49ers-Cowboys playoff game in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers were flagged nine times for 58 yards and the Cowboys were flagged 14 times for 89 yards.

The Seahawks were tied for the sixth-most penalties flagged this season, while the 49ers were 14th. Below is the full officiating crew for the Seahawks-49ers game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.

Referee: Alex Kemp

Umpire: Mark Pellis

Down judge: Frank LeBlanc

Line judge: Julian Mapp

Field judge: Dyrol Prioleau

Side judge: Dale Shaw

Back judge: Scott Helverson

Replay official: Mike Chase

Replay assistant: Durwood Manley

Alternate ref: Brad Rogers

Alternate U: Carl Paganelli

Alternate LJ: Brian Bolinger

Alternate FJ: Michael Banks

Alternate BJ: Keith Ferguson