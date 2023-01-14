Who are the officials for Chargers-Jaguars in Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars face off on Saturday evening to close out the first day of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. This will be the 4/5 game of the Wild Card round with the winner likely facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round unless we see the Bengals and/or Bills upset on Sunday.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville. The Chargers are 2.5-point road favorites DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 47.5 LA is -140 on the moneyline while Jacksonville is +120.

The Chargers were flagged the fourth-fewest times this past season while the Jaguars were tied for 12th fewest. Shawn Smith will be the lead referee for the game while Clete Blakeman will serve as the alternate referee. Smith is in his fifth season as a referee and will be making his seventh appearance in the playoffs. His resume includes four Wild Card Round games, one Divisional Round game, and the 2019 NFC title game between the Eagles and Vikings.

Smith served as referee for two Chargers games this season and on Jaguars game. He led an officiating crew for Chargers-Raiders that called eight penalties for 32 yards and the crew for 49ers-Chargers that called six penalties for 57 yards. His crew called a total of six penalties for 55 yards in Jaguars-Cowboys.

Below is the full officiating crew for the Chargers-Jaguars game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.

Referee: Shawn Smith

Umpire: Barry Anderson

Down judge: Tom Stephan

Line judge: Mike Dolce

Field judge: Joe Blubaugh

Side judge: David Meslow

Back judge: Tony Josselyn

Replay official: Mike Wimmer

Replay assistant: Sebrina Brunson

Alternate ref: Clete Blakeman

Alternate U: Alan Eck

Alternate LJ: Daniel Gallagher

Alternate FJ: Clay Reynard

Alternate BJ: Brad Freeman