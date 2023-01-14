Injury status for Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq vs. Texas on Saturday

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will hit the road to take on the No. 10 Texas Longhorns on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and there’s growing anticipation around ‘Raiderville’ surrounding the season debut of senior forward Fardaws Aimaq. He has been sidelined since the preseason with a foot injury but did return to practice on Thursday according to head coach Mark Adams. His status for Saturday’s game against UT remains in doubt but he seems to be inching towards an official debut soon.

A native of Vancouver, BC, Aimaq began his collegiate career at Mercer before transferring to Utah Valley. He was dominant in his two seasons on the floor with the Wolverines as he was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year fr both campaigns and was named the WAC Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season. He was especially dominant last year as he averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Initially pro bound, he withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal, where he ended up at Texas Tech last offseason. Now it’s a waiting game to see him make his debut in the Big 12.

Texas is listed as a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 142.