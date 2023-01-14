Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl injury status for Saturday vs. Indiana

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers will hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and the status for senior guard Tyler Wahl is questionable for the matchup. Wahl is dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the last two games for UW, both of them losses. Head coach Greg Gard told the media on Thursday that Wahl still hadn’t practiced, and his status for Saturday’s game remained uncertain.

Wahl initially suffered his ankle injury during the team’s 63-60 victory over Minnesota back on January 3, playing just nine minutes before exiting the contest in the first half. The Lakeville, MN, native was the Badgers’ leading scorer prior to the injury, averaging 13.2 points per game along with 6.4 assists. In his absence, the Badgers lost by double digits to Illinois last Saturday before falling by four to Michigan State on Tuesday.

Wisconsin will enter the road matchup as a 4-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 135.5.