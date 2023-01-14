Providence’s Jared Bynum injury status for game vs. Creighton

The No. 19 Providence Friars will hit the road to take on the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and the status for senior guard Jared Bynum is questionable for the matchup. Bynum is dealing with an abdominal strain injury and has been listed day-to-day. He sat out of last Saturday’s victory over St. John’s and head coach Ed Cooley said on Thursday that he still hadn’t practiced.

Bynum initially suffered the injury in the team’s upset victory over UConn on January 4, playing just nine minutes before exiting the contest in the first half. The Largo, MD, native was putting up strong numbers within the surging Friars starting lineup, averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. Prior to the injury, he dropped 18 points against DePaul on New Year’s Day.

Providence will enter the road matchup as a 7-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 145.5.