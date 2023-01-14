Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon will take place on Sunday, January 15. This year, there will be a marathon, half marathon, 10k, and 5k as part of the event. This race wasn’t held in 2021 due to COVID-19 but was able to run in 2022. This marathon can be used to obtain a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon.

Start time

The marathon will get started bright and early at 7:50 a.m. MST. This is two hours behind eastern time, so for any travelers or spectators, that would be 9:50 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action will be in person as it is not televised nationally or locally other than maybe some highlights on the local evening news.

Course map

The start line for the race is located near the Fulton Center on the Campus of Arizona State University. The finish line will be a few blocks away at Tempe Beach Park, where there will be post-race celebrations.

A course map is available to check the route, or you can view it in the PDF below.

Weather via AccuWeather

Unfortunately, the forecast doesn’t start great for runners. The weather description reads “a little morning rain,” and there is an 81% chance of rain. The high for the day is 61, and the low is 49. It’s also going to be windy, with 8mph winds gusting up to 17 mph.

Prize money

There is a $1,000 prize for winning either the men’s or women’s marathons.

Who won the last race?

Last year’s race was won by Zachary Garner, who finished in 2:28:48. He was followed by Dan Kasprowicz (2:32:10) and Brian Babyak (2:34:30), who finished in second and third, respectively.

The fastest finisher in the women’s race was Kai Sharbono, who finished in 2:55:01. Sara Polatas came in second in 2:59 flat, while Charlotte Bouyssou finished in 3:03:33 in third place.