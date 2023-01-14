Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Saturday vs. Heat?

The Milwaukee Bucks will attempt to get back to winning ways when they face the Miami Heat Saturday afternoon. This will the second straight game Milwaukee plays Miami, but the Bucks will be hoping star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suits up for this contest. Here’s a look at his status for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Antetokounmpo was initially taken off the injury report but was later added back on as questionable with a knee injury. The Greek Freak didn’t play in Thursday’s game, and the Bucks ultimately were unable to come up with the win. Antetokounmpo tends to get this “knee injury” every 8-10 games and the Bucks aren’t going to risk him in some random regular season game, so this is more about a load management situation.

Expect Antetokounmpo to play in this game. If he doesn’t suit up for some reason, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen all benefit from a fantasy/DFS standpoint.