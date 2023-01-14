Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Tobias Harris headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 14

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, starting off early with a nationally televised contest on ABC. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 14
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - questionable
Grayson Allen (ankle) - available
Antetokounmpo is the big name here, and we expect him to play after sitting Thursday’s game. Allen is a nice DFS play with Khris Middleton still sidelined.
Tyler Herro (Achilles) - questionable
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Lowry remains out, elevating Gabe Vincent in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Herro doesn’t play, Max Strus is the next man up for Miami.
Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) - questionable
If Brogdon doesn’t play, Marcus Smart and Derrick White will be the primary guards for Boston.
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful
With Hayward out, Jalen McDaniels continues to be a great value play in DFS lineups.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers
Dillon Brooks (ankle) - questionable
Brandon Clarke (hip) - questionable
John Konchar (illlness) - OUT
Desmond Bane would be a nice play with Konchar out and Brooks potentially also out. If Clarke plays, Steven Adams will see a reduction in minutes.
Myles Turner (back) - TBD
Turner didn’t play Friday, so we’ll see how the Pacers approach the big man here.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards (hip) - TBD
Kyle Anderson (illness) - TBD
Both guys played Friday, so we’ll see if they are able to pull through on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz
Tobias Harris (knee) - questionable
If Harris is out, that means more shots and minutes for James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and possibly even Montrezl Harrell.
Collin Sexton (injury management) - TBD
Mike Conley (injury management) - TBD
Sexton just came back from a hamstring injury. The Jazz likely don’t push him here. Conley didn’t play Friday, so he could go Saturday.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Christian Wood (ankle) - questionable
If Wood can’t go, peripheral players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock gain some value.
Damian Lillard (ankle) - questionable
Lillard played Thursday, so he’s likely to go here as well. If he doesn’t play, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons gain some value in DFS formats.