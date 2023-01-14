 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Tobias Harris headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 14

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, January 14 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks brings the ball in during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, starting off early with a nationally televised contest on ABC. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 14

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - questionable
Grayson Allen (ankle) - available

Antetokounmpo is the big name here, and we expect him to play after sitting Thursday’s game. Allen is a nice DFS play with Khris Middleton still sidelined.

Tyler Herro (Achilles) - questionable
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Lowry remains out, elevating Gabe Vincent in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Herro doesn’t play, Max Strus is the next man up for Miami.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

Malcolm Brogdon (personal) - questionable

If Brogdon doesn’t play, Marcus Smart and Derrick White will be the primary guards for Boston.

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful

With Hayward out, Jalen McDaniels continues to be a great value play in DFS lineups.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers

Dillon Brooks (ankle) - questionable
Brandon Clarke (hip) - questionable
John Konchar (illlness) - OUT

Desmond Bane would be a nice play with Konchar out and Brooks potentially also out. If Clarke plays, Steven Adams will see a reduction in minutes.

Myles Turner (back) - TBD

Turner didn’t play Friday, so we’ll see how the Pacers approach the big man here.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (hip) - TBD
Kyle Anderson (illness) - TBD

Both guys played Friday, so we’ll see if they are able to pull through on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Tobias Harris (knee) - questionable

If Harris is out, that means more shots and minutes for James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and possibly even Montrezl Harrell.

Collin Sexton (injury management) - TBD
Mike Conley (injury management) - TBD

Sexton just came back from a hamstring injury. The Jazz likely don’t push him here. Conley didn’t play Friday, so he could go Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Christian Wood (ankle) - questionable

If Wood can’t go, peripheral players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock gain some value.

Damian Lillard (ankle) - questionable

Lillard played Thursday, so he’s likely to go here as well. If he doesn’t play, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons gain some value in DFS formats.

