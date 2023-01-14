Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Tobias Harris headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 14

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, starting off early with a nationally televised contest on ABC. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 14

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - questionable

Grayson Allen (ankle) - available

Antetokounmpo is the big name here, and we expect him to play after sitting Thursday’s game. Allen is a nice DFS play with Khris Middleton still sidelined.

Tyler Herro (Achilles) - questionable

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Lowry remains out, elevating Gabe Vincent in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Herro doesn’t play, Max Strus is the next man up for Miami.

Malcolm Brogdon (personal) - questionable

If Brogdon doesn’t play, Marcus Smart and Derrick White will be the primary guards for Boston.

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful

With Hayward out, Jalen McDaniels continues to be a great value play in DFS lineups.

Dillon Brooks (ankle) - questionable

Brandon Clarke (hip) - questionable

John Konchar (illlness) - OUT

Desmond Bane would be a nice play with Konchar out and Brooks potentially also out. If Clarke plays, Steven Adams will see a reduction in minutes.

Myles Turner (back) - TBD

Turner didn’t play Friday, so we’ll see how the Pacers approach the big man here.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Anthony Edwards (hip) - TBD

Kyle Anderson (illness) - TBD

Both guys played Friday, so we’ll see if they are able to pull through on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Tobias Harris (knee) - questionable

If Harris is out, that means more shots and minutes for James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and possibly even Montrezl Harrell.

Collin Sexton (injury management) - TBD

Mike Conley (injury management) - TBD

Sexton just came back from a hamstring injury. The Jazz likely don’t push him here. Conley didn’t play Friday, so he could go Saturday.

Christian Wood (ankle) - questionable

If Wood can’t go, peripheral players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock gain some value.

Damian Lillard (ankle) - questionable

Lillard played Thursday, so he’s likely to go here as well. If he doesn’t play, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons gain some value in DFS formats.