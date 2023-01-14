Pick on the spread for Kentucky-Tennessee on January 14

The 2022-23 season has went sideways for the Kentucky Wildcats, who enter Saturday’s game in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers as a double-digit underdog for the third time under coach John Calipari.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers (-12, 132)

The Wildcats have gone nine straight games without an against the spread cover, which has led to Kentucky being a double-digit underdog for the first time since January 27, 2018, a game in which Kentucky came back from a 17-point deficit to get an outright road win against West Virginia.

This time around, Kentucky faces a Tennessee defense that leads the country in fewest points allowed on a per possession basis with 70.7 points per 100 possessions allowed in their home games.

The biggest question facing Tennessee is their offense, which overall is 40th in points scored on a per possession basis with a turnover on 19.6% of possession, which ranks 267th in the country.

Reigning Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe will look to win the battle on the glass for Kentucky, who’s 13.1 rebounds per game rank second in America behind only Purdue’s Zach Edey.

Tennessee does not have an individual player averaging more than 5.4 rebounds per game but is still third in the country in overall team rebound rate with five different players hauling in at least 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kentucky is 29th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 37.9% and 27th overall in points scored on a per possession basis and coupled with the rebounding of Tshiebwe, will produce enough offense to give Tennessee a surprising test.

The Play: Kentucky +12

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.