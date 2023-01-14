Do NFL players get paid in the 2023 NFL Playoffs? How much do they get paid in each round?

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday, January 14 with the Wild Card Round. 14 teams have earned a spot in the playoff bracket and will look to take home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona in February.

The playoffs open with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles getting a bye week and the remaining 12 teams playing in the Wild Card Round. The Wild Card round will feature six games running Saturday through Monday. The following weekend, the Divisional Round will take place with two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. A week after that we get the AFC and NFC Championships on Sunday. The Super Bowl then airs two weeks later on February 12.

NFL players are paid their annual salary during the regular season. Generally players receive a game check each week, although some players will set it up so they get paid across the entire year rather than just during the season. However, the salary is based on the 17 games they play during the regular season.

Once the playoffs start, NFL salaries are no longer being paid. However, the NFL and NFL Players Association negotiated weekly pay for each round that a team plays in the playoffs. There are two tiers of pay in the Wild Card round, one tier for the Divisional Round and Conference Championship Round, and then winners and losers pay for the Super Bowl.

How much do NFL players get paid in the Wild Card Round

The first round of the playoffs sets pay based on how a team performed during the regular season. If a team wins their division and hosts a Wild Card game, each player will be paid $46,500. The division winners playing in the first round are the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If a team claims a wild card berth or has earned a first round bye, they will be paid $41,500. The wild card teams are the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs and Eagles are the two teams with a first round bye.

This money is paid out to any player on the Active List, Inactive List, or Injured Reserved List at the time of the game.

How much do NFL players get paid in the Divisional Round

Each player on the eight teams competing in the Divisional Round are paid $46,500. This money is paid out to any player on the Active List, Inactive List, or Injured Reserved List at the time of the game.

How much do NFL players get paid in the Conference Championship Round

Each player on the four teams competing in the Conference Championship Round are paid $69,000.

How much do NFL players get paid in the 2023 Super Bowl

Each player on the winning team in Super Bowl 57 gets paid $157,000. Each player on the losing team in Super Bowl 57 gets paid $82,000.