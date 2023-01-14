Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace status for game vs. Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats will hope to get things back on track Saturday when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a SEC rivalry game. The Wildcats are hoping to have both Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace in the lineup. Toppin has been dealing with a shoulder injury, while Wallace is managing back spasms. Here’s a look at their respective statuses for today’s contest.

Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace injury updates

It appears both Toppin and Wallace will attempt to play in Saturday’s game. This will be a big boost for the Wildcats, especially if both can stay healthy throughout the contest and be impactful players.

Looks like Jacob Toppin (shoulder) also will try to play today for Kentucky.



So it looks Toppin and Cason Wallace (back spasms) will try to play. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) January 14, 2023

Toppin is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season, while Wallace is arguably Kentucky’s top perimeter scoring threat at 11.6 points per game. If either player is limited or has to leave due to injury aggravation, Antonio Reeves and Sahvir Wheeler will take on bigger roles in this game.