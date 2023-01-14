Will KSI and Jake Paul fight in 2023?

The world of social media boxing continues on Saturday, January 14 with an exhibition bout between British YouTuber KSI and Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temperrr. The fight is taking place at Wembley Arena in London and will air on a DAZN PPV with a cost of $40 in the United States.

The main event at MF & DAZN: X Series 004 was originally scheduled to feature KSI against Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis. However, Danis withdrew ten days ago due to lack of preparation, not having a coach, and struggling to make weight. Temperrr moved up from the undercard to face KSI.

If KSI handles his business on Saturday, the biggest question coming out of the bout is if and when he will fight fellow social media influencer Jake Paul. There are plenty of other fights to be made, but this is the one people are most interested in. KSI and Paul have turned into the most notable social media crossover boxers. Whether they’re the most prolific remains to be seen, but they’ve gotten the most publicity and have taken on arguably the biggest fights since crossover boxing became a thing.

It’s clear the fight their fans want to see is against each other. Of course, as with any sort of combat sport, the fight fans want to see is not always the fight they’re going to get. There’s politics in all of this and really it comes down to money and ego.

Ahead of his Saturday bout, KSI spoke to Mirror Fighting about an eventual fight with Paul. There was not a direct quote on the timeline, but Mirror Fighting said KSI was targeting a December fight with Paul after he gets in one more bout. He had plenty to say about the fight and what he believed should happen with the event.

“Weight-wise, I’d love it to be 176lb, 177lb, but 180lb sounds perfectly fair, maybe even slap a rehydration clause - I know he’d want that! It has to be in the UK, I think I’m definitely the A-Side, I walk second, ring size I think it should be a nice 20-foot ring and I think that’s it that’s on my mind. I’m sure there’s other things money-wise that Mams [Taylor, his manager] and Nakisa [Bidarian, Paul’s manager] can deal with. 50-50 seems fair. I don’t think it should be 60-40 in anyone’s favour or anything. 50-50 makes sense.”

Paul recently announced he is signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and would make his MMA debut this year. KSI does not seem concerned about that getting in the way of an eventual fight between the two of them later this year.