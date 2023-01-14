Who will 49ers play in the NFC Divisional Round?

The San Francisco 49ers have just about finished off the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Brock Purdy found Deebo Samuel on a short pass and the do-everything wide receiver turned up field and broke off a 74-yard touchdown reception. The score gave the 49ers a 38-17 lead with less than ten minutes left in the fourth quarter and then they followed up with an interception on the first play of the Seahawks drive. They added a field goal and lead 41-17 with 4:56 left in the game.

The game isn’t over, but it’s effectively over and the 49ers are headed to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They’ll be hosting the game as the No. 2 seed, regardless of the results of the rest of the weekend.

The Eagles hold the No. 1 seed and will face the worst remaining seed after this weekend. The 49ers are the No. 2 seed and get the second worst remaining team. The 49ers cannot play the Eagles next weekend, but they could face any of the remaining four teams. The Vikings are hosting the Giants on Sunday and the Buccaneers are hosting the Cowboys on Monday.

If the Vikings beat the Giants, the 49ers will host Minnesota and the Eagles will host the winner of the Cowboys-Bucs game. If the Giants beat the Vikings, the Eagles would host the Giants and the 49ers would face the winner of the Cowboys-Bucs game.