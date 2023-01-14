KSI knocks out FaZe Temperrr in first round [VIDEO]

The main event between KSI and FaZe Temperrr in this Saturday’s Misfits boxing exhibition was short lived, as KSI landed a left hook stunning Temperrr in the first round. Just 2:19 into the opening round, KSI landed a strong shot to the head of Temperrr dropping him to the canvas.

The fans at OVO arena in London arose to their feet as KSI added Temperrr to his list of KO victims.

To Temperrr’s credit, he took the fight on a few days notice as KSI was slated to touch gloves with former UFC fighter Dillon Danis. Danis unexpectedly pulled from the fight for an undisclosed reason just days before the event. Nonetheless, KSI improves to 5-0-1, boasting knockouts in his last three outings.

There is heavy speculation that Jake Paul and KSI will meet in the near future. KSI has faced off with Jake, the older Paul brother twice, one bout ending in a draw and the other KSI winning by unanimous decision. We’ll see what’s next for the Misfits Crusierweight titleholder.