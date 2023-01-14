 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Jimmy Garoppolo play for 49ers in divisional round of 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The 49ers QB is eligible to return to the field this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 33-17.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have passed their first test of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, taking down their division rivals Seattle Seahawks at home 41-23. The 49ers now advance to the divisional round of the playoffs where they will meet either the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers have been winning behind quarterback Brock Purdy, who has taken the NFL world by storm since he stepped in for Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins and was initially expected to be out for the year. However, it was later deemed he would be eligible to return in 7-8 weeks, which left the door open for a comeback.

Next week’s matchup would be the seventh week in this timeline, which means technically the 49ers could get Garoppolo back. However, Jay Glazer noted San Francisco would continue rolling with Purdy even if Garoppolo does come back.

The 49ers are still highly invested in Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future and Purdy’s play has likely put him in the running for the backup role. The 49ers are likely trying to move on from Garoppolo and probably won’t risk him unless he absolutely has to play.

More From DraftKings Nation