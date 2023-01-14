Can Jimmy Garoppolo play for 49ers in divisional round of 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers have passed their first test of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, taking down their division rivals Seattle Seahawks at home 41-23. The 49ers now advance to the divisional round of the playoffs where they will meet either the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers have been winning behind quarterback Brock Purdy, who has taken the NFL world by storm since he stepped in for Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins and was initially expected to be out for the year. However, it was later deemed he would be eligible to return in 7-8 weeks, which left the door open for a comeback.

Next week’s matchup would be the seventh week in this timeline, which means technically the 49ers could get Garoppolo back. However, Jay Glazer noted San Francisco would continue rolling with Purdy even if Garoppolo does come back.

Jimmy Garoppolo is eager to get back but Brock Purdy will remain as the starter. The @49ers flew out the @Seahawks groundskeeper, Sean Vanos, to help with the wet field conditions in Santa Clara. @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/gNUHrxEkdt — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2023

The 49ers are still highly invested in Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future and Purdy’s play has likely put him in the running for the backup role. The 49ers are likely trying to move on from Garoppolo and probably won’t risk him unless he absolutely has to play.