When was the last time the Jaguars made the AFC Divisional round?

The Jacksonville Jaguars successfully defended their home turf on Saturday, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers the AFC Wild Card round. As a result, the team is moving on and have advanced to the AFC Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The last time the Jaguars made the Divisional round was in 2018, where the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to the AFC Championship Game. That year’s Jags team was the biggest surprise in the league, going from 3-13 the year prior to 10-6 and winning the AFC South title. In the Wild Card round, the team dispatched of the Buffalo Bills in a 10-3 rockfight before holding off the Steelers in an exciting 45-42 road victory in the Divisional round. The following week, the team suffered a heartbreaking 24-20 loss to the Patriots, coming up just short of completing a surprise run to the Super Bowl.

That marked Jacksonville’s last postseason appearance as the franchise would fall back into disrepair immediately afterwards.