Who will Jaguars play in the AFC Divisional Round?

Jacksonville was able to pull off one the craziest comebacks in playoff history to defeat the Chargers. We look at who they’ll face next weekend.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 8, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to pull off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 at home on Saturday night to advance to the Divisional Round of the postseason. After having perhaps the worst first half in playoff history, QB Trevor Lawrence ended up throwing for three TDs in the second half to lead the charge. He had thrown four INTs in the first half. Let’s look at who the Jags will face in the second round next weekend.

The Jaguars are the 4-seed so the most likely scenario is that they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round. The No. 2 Buffalo Bills face the No. 7 Miami Dolphins while the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals take on the No. 6 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. If the Bills and Bengals both win, the Jags face the Chiefs. If the Ravens or Dolphins pull off upsets, the Jaguars would avoid facing the Chiefs and would face the Bengals or Bills.

