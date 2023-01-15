Daniel Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants QB in Wild Card Round?

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will guide the franchise into their first playoff run since 2016 for Sunday’s road contest against the Minnesota Vikings. If you are considering Jones in your DFS lineup, here’s a look at what to consider before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones ($5,600)

Jones showed significant improvement in a season where he desperately needed a string of strong performances. He completed 67.2% of passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones did not take the field during Week 18 as the Giants didn’t have much to play for, and he will get a matchup against a Vikings defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Jones is the sixth-most expensive quarterback on Sunday’s slate and with this matchup against such a bad defense indoors, you can find terrific value on Jones if you’d like to go cheap at the QB position.