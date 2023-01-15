Saquon Barkley fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants RB in Wild Card Round?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will play the first playoff game of his career on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to think about before officially making a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley ($7,900)

Barkley is the highest-priced running back in Sunday’s NFL slate as he checks in $800 more expensive than Dalvin Cook. Barkley stayed healthy all season long and rushed for a career-high 1,312 rushing yards on 295 carries to go along with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 balls for 338 yards in the passing game. Barkley will face a Vikings defense that ranks 20th in rushing yards allowed per game (123.1). He has a high floor on Sunday considering how heavily he’s used in this offense, but there seems to be a ceiling on what he can do as he hasn’t reached 90 rushing yards in any of his last seven games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Barkley will get his share of touches, but the way you beat the Vikings is by attacking one of the worst passing defenses in the entire NFL. Barkley could be in for a slightly lesser workload because of this, and you can find better value at the running back position on Sunday.