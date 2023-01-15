Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Picks, predictions, how to watch North London Derby

The Matchday 20 weekend will wrap up with another installment of the North London Derby as Tottenham play host to league leaders Arsenal. The first leg of this derby matchup ended with a 3-1 win for the Gunners back in October, and they’ll look for a repeat performance as they look to distance themselves further from the rest of the pack. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Let’s take a closer look at this derby matchup with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham v. Arsenal

Date: Sunday, January 15

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Tottenham: +220

Draw: +255

Arsenal: +125

Moneyline pick: Arsenal +125

Tottenham haven’t put in quite the performances they were hoping for since the return from the World Cup break, logging a 2-2 draw with Brentford and a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa before finally grabbing a win. That win came in fine fashion with a 4-0 rout over Crystal Palace that saw Harry Kane score a brace, bringing his season total to 15 goals.

Many expected Arsenal to struggle after the break with the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury during the World Cup. While he’ll be sidelined for a couple more months, the Gunners haven’t missed a beat as both Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have stepped up in a big way. Odegaard has notched one goal and three assists in the three matches since the break, while Martinelli has scored two himself. Bukayo Saka has also found form as he’s added two goals of his own as well.

The Gunners are 2-1-0 since resuming play, with their most recent result ending in a scoreless draw against third place Newcastle. Given how Spurs have been struggling over their last few matches, I’m expecting Arsenal to pull out another win in this one.