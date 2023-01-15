Announcers and viewing options for Dolphins vs. Bills in AFC Wild Card Round

The No. 7 Miami Dolphins will head north to take on the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on Sunday, January 15. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Jim Nantz will be the play-by-play announcer in the booth, and Tony Romo will join as an analyst. Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely will be the on-field reporters for the AFC matchup.

The Bills enter as 13-point favorites over the Dolphins at DraftKings Sportsbook. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to be cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury several weeks ago. The line may shift if he is cleared to play.

Miami and Buffalo have faced off twice this season, with each team winning one matchup. The Bills have +400 odds to win the Super Bowl this year, behind just the Chiefs on the odds board.