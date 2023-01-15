 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills in Wild Card round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off with the AFC and NFC Wild Card round. Here’s how to watch Dolphins vs. Bills.

By TeddyRicketson

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins stands in the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs will see the No. 7 Miami Dolphins taking on the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. This will be the third matchup between these divisional opponents this season.

Dolphins vs. Bills live stream

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live stream

The Dolphins finished the regular season with a 9-8 record and in second place in the AFC East. They split the regular season series a game apiece, with Miami winning the first and Buffalo taking the rematch. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played in both regular season games but has already been ruled out ahead of this matchup.

The Bills are playing inspired football. After their cancellation in Week 17, they rebounded in Week 18 with an all-around solid performance. They began the game with a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown and added a 101-yard return for a touchdown later in the game. Buffalo will again be at home looking to head to the divisional round in the AFC playoffs for the third year in a row.

