Announcers and viewing options for Giants-Vikings in NFC Wild Card Round

The New York Giants will take on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card playoff game Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is the second game in a Sunday playoff tripleheader. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

New York and Minnesota played on Christmas Eve with the Vikings earning a 27-24 win at home behind a 61-yard game-winning field goal from Greg Joseph. In that game Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Fox will send its top broadcast team to Minneapolis for the rematch. Kevin Burkhardt will handle the play-by-play and Greg Olsen will be the color commentator. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be chiming in with news and updates from the sidelines.

The Vikings are a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 48.5. Minnesota is betting -165 on the moneyline, while New York is sitting at +140.

Fox will handle the live television broadcast and NFL+ will be available for subscribers without cable looking to stream the event.