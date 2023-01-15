NFL DFS picks for Dolphins-Bills DraftKings Showdown strategy in Wild Card game

The No. 7 Miami Dolphins will take on the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. This will be the third time these AFC East divisional opponents have matched up this season.

Injuries

The Dolphins will be playing without running back Raheem Mostert due to a thumb injury and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to a concussion. QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to serve as the backup behind Skylar Thompson. The Bills have not ruled anybody out, but Isaiah McKenzie is questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills — $18,600

Allen has played well against the Dolphins this season. In the first matchup, he threw for 400 yards and had two passing touchdowns. Allen added eight carries for 47 yards in the loss. In the rematch, he threw for 304 yards with four touchdowns and added another 77 yards on the ground. Miami’s defense is allowing the third-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins — $16,500

Hill may be a surprising choice, as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to miss this game. Whether it is backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson under center, Hill needs to be involved in the team’s offensive game plan. Hill has combined for 11 receptions on 17 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo this season. Look for him to have a high target share against a Bills’ defense giving up the eighth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers.

Value Plays

Bills D/ST — $4,600

This D/ST unit is going to be a popular pick in DFS lineups. In the regular season finale, they returned two separate kickoffs for touchdowns. They have a very favorable matchup against either a rookie quarterback or a backup. The Dolphins only scored six points in Week 18 with Thompson under center.

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills— $5,400

Cook has a decent matchup against Miami. The benefit that he has is that he started getting more and more work as the season wore on. Starting running back Devin Singletary was unable to run away with the job giving way to the rookie Cook. The Bills keep using the backup, giving him upside in a matchup that could have Buffalo running the clock out late.