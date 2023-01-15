Announcers and viewing options for Ravens vs. Bengals in AFC Wild Card round

The No. 6 Baltimore Ravens will take on the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in the Wild Card round on Sunday, Jan. 15. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on NBC, and will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth for the matchup, with Melissa Stark joining the crew as the field reporter. This is the third time this season that the Ravens and Bengals will face off, and the second time in two weeks. The Bengals won the most recent matchup, though the Ravens emerged victorious earlier in the season.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains questionable for the Sunday game, still experiencing swelling and pain in his knee. He suffered the injury in early December and was expected to be back for the playoffs. The Bengals will look to return to the Super Bowl this postseason.