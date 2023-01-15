Betting the over/under for Dolphins-Bills in the Wild Card Round

The No. 7 Miami Dolphins will face the No. 2 Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Bills are heavy favorites in the matchup.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s starting quarterback, has been ruled out for the matchup with a head injury. The Dolphins expect to start third-stringer Skylar Thompson, as backup Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a finger injury on his throwing hand.

The Bills are 13.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 43.5.

Over/under pick: Over 43.5

Buffalo has plenty to play for here as they celebrate Damar Hamlin’s return home and look ahead to their best shot at a Super Bowl in years. Their offense, defense, and special teams have all been absolutely unstoppable in recent weeks, and they should be able to put up their fair share on the scoreboard.

The bigger question in this bet is whether Thompson and the Dolphins will be able to add enough points of their own to make the over hit. Thompson has thrown three interceptions and one touchdown this season, and running back Raheem Mostert is questionable. Kicker Jason Sanders has been seeing plenty of action, though. We can expect something along the lines of 34-13.