How to watch Giants vs. Vikings in Wild Card round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The No. 6 New York Giants will take on the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. This game will be a rematch from Week 16 in the regular season when Minnesota took the 27-24 win.

Giants vs. Vikings live stream

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox live stream

New York finished the regular season with a 9-7-1 record and in third place in the NFC East. Their tie came in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. The Giants went 3-5-1 after their bye week in Week 9 and need to try and get back to what was working in the early part of the season.

Minnesota ended the regular season with a 13-4 record sitting atop the NFC North. This was their first divisional crown since 2017. The Vikings ended the regular season with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. The win over the Giants in Week 16 was also at home. This will be the first time we see Justin Jefferson in the playoffs, and you know this offense will be looking to make a statement in the first round of the playoffs.