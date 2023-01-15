Best Dolphins player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The No. 7 Miami Dolphins will be heading north to take on the No. 2 Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 15. The Bills enter as heavy favorites, as the Dolphins will be playing without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and starting RB Raheem Mostert.

We take a look at some of our favorite player prop bets for this matchup. All odds are provided courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jeff Wilson Jr., anytime TD scorer (+175)

With Mostert out and a third-string quarterback going up against a stifling Bills passing defense, we can expect Jeff Wilson to see plenty of action on the field. Wilson has made a big impact in Mostert’s absence before and has scored four times in eight games with Miami. Wilson is likely the Dolphins’ best chance at finding the end zone.

Jaylen Waddle, over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

With Thompson under center, Waddle isn’t even close to the yardage he was getting with Tagovailoa, but he’s been a consistent target. In the last two games that Thompson started, Waddle had 44 yards and 52 yards. Since it’s a playoff game, we can expect Miami to go all out, and this is a reasonable line. He was recently removed from the injury report after having issues with his ankle this week.

Skylar Thompson, under 0.5 passing TDs (+170)

Thompson has passed for just one touchdown all season. While the Dolphins have nothing to lose in this game and may go for some riskier play-calling, the Bills have one of the best secondaries in the league right now. Risks don’t always pay off, and can end in some major interceptions, which are statistically more likely than Thompson finding a receiver in the end zone given his 1-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio this season.