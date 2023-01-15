Best Bills player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills host the No. 7 Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 15 in the Wild Card round. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

We take a look at some of the best prop bets available for the Buffalo lineup. All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dawson Knox, Anytime TD (+200)

Dawson Knox has scored a touchdown in each of the Bills’ last four games. Against a Miami defense allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the league, we can expect the staff to draw up some tried-and-true plays to get the ball to the tight end in the end zone.

Josh Allen, over 258.5 pass yards (-115)

Allen has absolutely lit up the Dolphins' defense in their last two matchups, adding up 400 yards in one and 304 in the other. The Dolphins' pass defense has been woeful this season, and Allen should be able to continue this trend.

Stefon Diggs, anytime score + Bills ML (+100)

Diggs had a bit of a down period against the Bears but came back in full force in Week 18 to add 104 yards and a touchdown, his 11th of the season. With the assumption that the Bills will take this one home, Diggs can expect to see plenty of action and seems likely to end up with a score next to his name on Sunday.