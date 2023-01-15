NFL DFS picks for Giants-Vikings DraftKings Showdown strategy in Wild Card game

The No. 6 New York Giants take on the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round this weekend. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm. ET on Sunday, January 15. As the two NFC teams go head-to-head

Injuries

S Harrison Smith (knee), RB Kene Nwangwu (illness) and CB Cameron Dantzler, Sr. (personal/ankle) are all listed as questionable for the Vikings. The Giants are fully healthy heading into the matchup.

Captain’s Chair

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Jefferson is the most expensive player available, but there’s a reason for that — he’s dependable and consistent in his excellent numbers. The return on investment here cannot be emphasized enough. He had 133 receiving yards and a touchdown in his last game against the Giants.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Barkley, like Jefferson, is a trusty option for huge yardage. The Vikings' run defense has let up a lot of yardage this year, and Barkley will be the Giants’ go-to guy in this matchup. He had 133 all-purpose yards the last time these two teams faced off.

Value Plays

Jalen Nailor, WR, Vikings — $800

This is a real value play, as you’re getting Nailor for almost nothing. While we can’t guarantee that he’ll see playing time, he did add up 151 receiving yards and a touchdown over the final two weeks of the regular season. There’s always a chance that you get him for cheap and he sees a few targets come his way.

Graham Gano, K, Giants — $4,000

Gano has been a real asset this season for the Giants, and is a solid option as a value play here. He made three of three field goals the last time these two teams played, and the Giants may be forced to lean on him to put points on the board early.