Betting the over/under for Giants-Vikings in the Wild Card round

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are three-point home favorites with the over/under resting at 48 total points. Below, we’ll break down how to approach that total from a betting perspective.

Over/under pick: Giants vs. Vikings

Checking in at 48 total points, this is the highest over/under of the Wild Card Round. The next highest total is 47.5 between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The remaining games all hover between 41-45 total points otherwise.

There’s a reason this is the highest total of the week: Minnesota ranks 31st in total defense. New York is 25th. Both of these teams have outperformed preseason expectations and defied the odds with close victories throughout the season. The Vikings and Giants played in Minneapolis on Dec. 24, and the Vikings won 27-24. That resulted in the game going over the 48-point total, which happens to be the same number for this Wild Card matchup.

A similar score could be on tap for this Wild Card game. The Vikings have gone over the total in six of their last seven games. The Giants have gone over in two of their last three games. The lone miss came with New York playing its backups in a 16-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

Expect both teams to put their best foot forward. For the Vikings, that means an explosive offense, particularly through the air. Minnesota ranks sixth in passing offense, and New York ranks middle of the pack at defending the pass. Playing in a dome doesn’t hurt this high-flying attack either. The Giants want to run the ball, and they should find success against a Minnesota defense that ranks 22nd in yards per carry allowed.

Look for plenty of yards, highlights, and points in this one. Take the over!

The Pick: Over 48