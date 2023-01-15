How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals in 2023 Wild Card round via live online stream

Sunday’s three-game NFL Wild Card slate will finish up with a regular season finale rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. The game will get started at 8:15 p.m. ET and just like last week’s contest, it will be played from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ravens vs. Bengals live stream

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC.com live stream

Baltimore (10-7) still has questions at quarterback whether Lamar Jackson could return after being held out down the stretch. Tyler Huntley was held out of last week’s 27-16 loss to Cincinnati as well, but he would likely be the guy on Sunday night if Jackson is unable to play. Baltimore’s offense faded late in the season and failed to score more than 17 points in its final six games.

Cincinnati (12-4) claimed the AFC North for the second year in a row, and the defending ACC champs are a touchdown favorite to advance to the divisional round, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bengals will bring an eight-game winning streak into the postseason, and they haven’t lost since a 32-13 Halloween loss to the Cleveland Browns.