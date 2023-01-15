NFL weather forecast for Dolphins-Bills Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills host the No. 7 Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 15. The Dolphins head north out of the Florida warmth to Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo had to move a home game to Detroit earlier this season due to inclement weather, but it looks like it’s going to stay pretty mild for the start of the playoffs.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Dolphins-Bills in Wild Card round

Forecast

Buffalo will have mostly sunny skies and light winds. There is a 4% chance of precipitation, and the temperature will rest around the high 20s and low 30s.

Fantasy/betting implications

The Dolphins have played and won in cold weather already this year. The biggest betting implication is the absence of QB Tua Tagovailoa and RB Raheem Mostert for the Dolphins. The weather shouldn’t affect fantasy choices or bets.