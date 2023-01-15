Best Vikings player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Let’s dive into the three best Vikings player prop bets for this matchup. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dalvin Cook over 69.5 rushing yards (-120)

We should expect plenty of yards and points from both sides in this game. We know the Vikings love to throw the ball around the field, as they have the fifth-highest pass rate in the NFL. However, it’s imperative that Minnesota establishes the run in this game. The Giants have allowed the second most yards per carry (5.2) to opposing rushers this season. That’s good news for Cook, who has gone over 69.5 rushing yards in 7-of-9 home games this season.

Greg Joseph Over 2.5 PAT made (-110)

Let’s break down the odds for this one at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vikings have -175 odds to go over 2.5 touchdowns, yet Joseph has much cheaper -110 odds to make more than 2.5 PATs. That seems like some quality value.

Of course, you’ll have to accept the risk of a missed extra point or the Vikings opting for a two-point conversion. On the other hand, there’s a chance Minnesota scores four or five touchdowns in this one too. Joseph has gone over 2.5 made PATs in 7-of-9 home games this season.

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD Scorer (+105)

Jefferson has been a beast this season, and he’s historically better at home. That’s true for this season as well, given that he has scored a touchdown in each of his last four games in Minneapolis. That includes 12 catches for 133 yards and a score against the Giants in Week 16.

Jefferson is an excellent route runner, especially in the red zone. Kirk Cousins will look his way several times when the Vikings approach paydirt, and J-Jets should make it five straight home games with a touchdown on Sunday. To be honest, I thought this line would be around -115, so getting +105 on Jefferson to find the end zone looks good.