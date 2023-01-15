Best Giants player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The New York Giants will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Let’s dive into the three best Giants player prop bets for this matchup. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Richie James Jr. over 49.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards this season. Whether they trust him fully or not, the Giants will need QB Daniel Jones to attack that vulnerability. James is arguably New York’s top receiver to help make that happen, as the 27-year-old WR has come through with 15 catches and 166 receiving yards total in his last two games. That includes an eight-catch-for-90-yards showing at Minnesota in Week 16.

Daniel Jones over 243.5 passing yards (-115)

The previous prop leads directly into this one. In case you missed it: Minnesota has allowed the most passing yards this season. Jones played a role in that, throwing for 334 yards against the Vikings in Week 16. That was only the second time he threw for 244 or more yards in 14 games this season. However, it also represents his upside in this dream matchup. The Giants need Jones to deliver on Sunday, and he’ll get another chance to get at least 250 passing yards this time around.

Saquon Barkley over 3.5 receptions (-145)

If Jones throws the ball more than usual, then Barkley should get plenty of looks in the passing game. Regardless, the Giants RB has recorded four or more receptions in four of his last six games. That includes catching 8-of-10 targets for 49 yards against the Vikings in Week 16. Minnesota plays a “bend, but don’t break” style of defense that should leave Barkley open underneath as the check-down option.