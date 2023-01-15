NFL weather forecast for Giants-Vikings Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The NFC Wild Card round will continue right along on Sunday afternoon as the New York Giants hit the road to the midwest to battle the Minnesota Vikings. The game is set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

We’ll go over the weather for Sunday’s playoff showdown below.

Weather for Giants vs. Vikings in Wild Card round

Forecast

The forecast calls for a cloudy and chilly day in Minneapolis with a high of 37 during the day and wind gusts of up to 16 MPH.

But hey, that doesn’t matter here. U.S. Bank Stadium has a roof! Minnesota has played in a stadium with a roof since 1982, specifically to avoid playing potentially playoff games in the elements of the rough Minnesota winters.

Fantasy/betting implications

Without wind or precipitation potentially affecting the playing conditions, the skill position players on offense should execute at a higher rate. That makes the over a good play here.