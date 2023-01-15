Isaiah Hodgins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants WR in Wild Card Round?

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins joined the roster through a waiver claim in November, and he will have a role in Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. If you are considering using him in your DFS lineup, here’s an overview of what to look at before you officially lock in your decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins ($4,100)

Hodgins checks in as the 11th-most expensive wide receiver, so he is certainly an affordable option. On the season, he caught 37 passes for 392 yards with four touchdowns, almost all of which came with the Giants starting on November 13th. He exceeded 50 yards just one time this year, but Hodgins scored a touchdown in four of his last five games down the stretch. You’ll need him to score a TD for Hodgins to have much DFS value because he isn’t consistent enough to put together a high-yardage total.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hodgins is a bit of a risk as a touchdown-or-bust wide receiver option, but he will face a Vikings defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game. He could be worth a look if you want to go cheaper in one of your wide receiver slots.