Richie James fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants WR in Wild Card Round?

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James will enter Sunday’s Wild Card round matchup with the Minnesota Vikings coming off his best regular season as a pro in his first season with the franchise. If you are considering James in your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to think about before locking in your decisions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Richie James ($3,900)

James developed into a consistent option in the Giants' passing game especially late in the season, and he finished the season with 57 receptions for 569 yards with four touchdowns after spending four years with the San Francisco 49ers. In his last two games, James caught 15 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown. He is the 13th-most expensive wide receiver among those playing on Sunday, and he will face a Vikings defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. James has clearly stepped his game up late in the season, and it’s the recent consistency that I love about him. He caught at least seven passes in three of his final four games, and he is well worth a spot in your DFS lineup against one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL.