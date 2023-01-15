Betting the over/under for Ravens-Bengals in the Wild Card Round

The No. 6 Baltimore Ravens are headed to Paycor Stadium to face the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round this weekend. The AFC matchup is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 15.

The Bengals enter as 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 40.5. The Ravens will be playing without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks. He was expected to recover in time for the playoffs, but Baltimore will be starting backup Tyler Huntley on Sunday.

Over/under pick: Over 40.5

Despite the Ravens’ limited offense in Jackson’s absence, their run game has been successful against the Bengals this season, and they should be able to contribute partially to the over. They played without JK Dobbins and Huntley last game and still put 16 points on the board.

The Bengals' offense is clicking at exactly the right time and has been unstoppable lately, so they should be able to do their part. We can expect a final score of 27-17.