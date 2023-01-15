Best Bengals player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The AFC Wild Card round will wrap up on Sunday night as the Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to face their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Below, we’ll go over some Bengals player props to consider for the matchup. Props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Burrow, over 10.5 rushing yards (-125)

Burrow hasn’t really been relied on to use his legs much as of late as he has failed to compile over 10 rushing yards in each of his last four outings. However, the QB will remind you every once and a while that he is deadly in the open field and I’ll predict we see him break off at least one long gain on the ground. Take the over.

Tee Higgins, under 4.5 receptions (+105)

Higgins put together another strong regular season campaign, catching 74 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll face a familiar foil in the Ravens’ secondary on Sunday and for his career, he has averaged just four receptions through six outings against Baltimore. I think Burrow will spread around the wealth in terms of targets in this Wild Card round showdown and Higgins lands at exactly four yet again. Take the under.

Logan Wilson, over 8.5 tackles + assists (-145)

Wilson has been a tackling machine for the Bengals over the last month, recording 50 combined tackles during the final five games of the regular season (recorded one during the Bengals-Bills game that got canceled). With Lamar Jackson sidelined, the Ravens will most likely try to establish the run with Tyler Huntley getting at quarterback once again. Huntley himself has combined for 8.6 rushing attempts per game since taking over for the injured former MVP and that will present even more tackling opportunities for Wilson in the box. Take the over.