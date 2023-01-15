Best Ravens player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The Baltimore Ravens will head back to Cincinnati to face the Bengals as the playoffs begin. The Bengals are 8.5-point favorites for this Wild Card matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the game’s total set at 40.5.

The Ravens will be playing without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks. He was initially expected to recover in time for the Wild Card round, but Tyler Huntley will be under center this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 15.

JK Dobbins, anytime TD scorer (+225)

Without Lamar Jackson there, Dobbins will likely take over the majority of the run game, alongside Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake. Dobbins sat out of the Bengals-Ravens Week 18 matchup to prepare for the Wild Card game, and even in his absence, the Ravens were able to run through the Bengals’ defense with ease.

There will already be a heavy reliance on the run game without Lamar Jackson there to make throws, and Dobbins should get the opportunity to score at some point in this matchup.

Tyler Huntley, under 150.5 passing yards (-105)

Huntley has surpassed 150 yards just once this season and passed for 130, 115, and 138 yards in his last three games with two interceptions and two touchdowns in that time frame. With such a strong group of running backs who can cut through the Cincinnati defense and so much on the line, I don’t see Huntley surpassing the 150-yard mark.

Mark Andrews, over 48.5 receiving yards (-115)

However, when Huntley does throw, that ball is more often than not going to be headed toward tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews caught nine of nine targets from Huntley in his most recent game for 100 receiving yards and had three receptions for 45 yards in the previous week.