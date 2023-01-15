Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Ravens-Bengals NFL Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The No. 6 Baltimore Ravens take on the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in an AFC Wild Card matchup this weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 15. The two teams faced off in Week 18, and the Bengals came away with a win.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of January 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Ravens vs. Bengals matchup on Sunday

Forecast

It shouldn’t be unbearable, especially for these northern teams. The forecast calls for a mild night with very light winds, between 3 and 5 MPH, and effectively no chance of precipitation. The temperatures will rest in the low 30s that evening.

Fantasy/betting implications

This is a matchup between two cold-weather teams playing on a mild winter night, so the weather shouldn’t have any impact on fantasy or betting.