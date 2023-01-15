How to handle Tyler Huntley’s injury in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round

The Baltimore Ravens take on division rivals the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and they are hurting at the quarterback position. Their starter, Lamar Jackson, is out with a knee injury, while their backup, Tyler Huntley, is questionable with shoulder and wrist injuries.

The good news is that Huntley was able to practice in full on Friday, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer said the team was optimistic he would play, and they also didn’t elevate QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad. If Huntley doesn’t play, it would be a surprise.

Huntley didn’t play last week against the Bengals, giving Anthony Brown the start. Brown threw for 286 yards, but threw no touchdowns and two interceptions and completed under 50% of his passes in the loss. And in the other game vs. the Bengals, Lamar Jackson was the QB and the Ravens won 19-17 on a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker.

Fantasy impact: Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist)

Huntley has not been a fantasy viable quarterback this season, as he has just two touchdowns to three interceptions in five games. The hope is that he could bring more to the rushing game, but he has just one rushing touchdown and hasn’t topped 41 rushing yards in any game.